Isa Deborah Emerges Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria 2022

20 years old Isa Deborah defeated other contestants to emerge the 9th Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria 2022, the event where glitz and Glamour took place at Koga Studio Ikeja Lagos Nigeria August 27th is powered by Zanzy Entertainment.

She is a graduate of sociology from the prestigious university of Abuja, she is a native of Kabba/Bunu Local Government in Kogi State.

Deborah loves cooking, traveling, playing table tennis and exploring new things , she dislikes insincerity,bad manners and injustice as she will be carrying out her pets Project which is geared towards women and children in her community and Nigeria in general.

According to the CEO of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria pageant, Mr Chuks Anusionwu , Who presented her the SUV star Prize at the event,

Queen ISA Deborah will also be representing Nigeria at an international pageant.