Man slams Sowore for placing his leg on a platform Bishop Kukah sat on

A Twitter user has called out media personality Omoyele Sowore for placing his leg on a platform Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah sat on.
@MarksApostle who stated that the African Action Congress presidential candidate has no respect for Kukah, added that Sowore ‘cannot’ serve as a local government chairman or a Governor of as state.
He tweeted;
Sowore had no respect for Bishop Kukah. For Sowore to place his legs on the platform where the Bishop is sitting shows that Sowore has a problem with attitudes and character. Sowore cannot be a local government Chairman talkless of to become a governor of a state. Shame.
Source: Linda Ikeji