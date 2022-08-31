Presidency denies Gov Ortom’s claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen





The Presidency has slammed Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, saying the governor’s “lies” are insulting to the nation’s security system.

In a statement released this evening, Garba Shehu who is the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity stated that the governor granted an interview recently where he alleged that security personnel informed him that the President has ordered the security agents not to move against violent Fulani herdsmen.

Read the statement below…

”In a recent interview, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, claimed that high ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence. These ridiculous claims are patently untrue. If he is as brave as he claims to be, let him name names. Let him name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up. It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same…





Source: Linda Ikeji