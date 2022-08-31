South African actress-model, Charlbi Dean tragically dies at 32, four months after her engagement to boyfriend Luke Chase Volker

South African actress and model, Charlbi Dean, has tragically passed away at the age of 32 from an ‘unexpected sudden illness.

The nature of Dean’s fatal illness has not yet been made public, but according to Daily Mail, she died from an ‘unexpected sudden illness’ at a New York City hospital on Monday, August 29.

The brunette beauty’s tragic death came four months after she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Luke Chase Volker.

Dean is also survived by her beloved parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek, as well as her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Dean began modeling in her childhood before making her film debut as an actress in 2010’s Spud. Dean would also be part of the film’s sequel before landing a recurring role in Black Lightning as the villain Syonide. More recently, Dean got the lead part in Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, a movie that met critical acclaim in Cannes and that’s been generating Oscar buzz…