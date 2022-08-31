Women now making jewelry out of their partner’s semen in kinky new trend

Women are now requesting that jewellers make accessories out of their partner’s semen.

Amanda Booth, who is a jeweller and a sculptor, has started to accept intimate samples from women to make jewelleries for them.

She only started using semen in the mixtures after posting a “joke” about it on Facebook and realising there’s actually a market for it.

She began by testing the process using her husband’s semen.

She explained that she mixes clay with semen, dehydrates it and turns it into powder before incorporating it into a piece of jewellery in clay bead form.

She said that she uses semen, breastmilk and people’s ashes to make items also.

She told VICE: “Fresh samples are one thing, but when they’ve been in the mail for a little bit, I mean… it smells like semen, you know what I mean?

“We process them at the end of the day, otherwise we’re sitting in the smell all day and it’s just… We did it in the morning one day and it was just like,…