23-yr-old man remanded for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death over food

A Magistrate court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Vincent Awonugba, at the Olokuta prison for allegedly killing his 68-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaoye, over food.

Awonugba was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of murder. He was arrested on August 6 on the allegation that he stabbed the deceased to death at her home in Labata Orimolade, Ondo town.

Police prosecutor, Abdulateef Suliaman, told the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on her neck during an argument about the rate of food consumption and his suspicious movement. Sulaiman stated that the offence contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The police prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to a correctional centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

During interrogation, Sulaiman claimed to be innocent of the…