5-year-old girl dead, brother fighting for his life after their father allegedly shot them in the head

A five-year-old girl has been killed while her eight-year-old brother is fighting for his life after their father shot them both in the head shortly after their mother kissed them goodnight.

The suspect, Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and aggravated child abuse, on August 29 after he claimed he ‘accidentally’ shot his children multiple times as they lay in bed in Tampa, Florida.

On Monday night, just after 10 p.m., the children’s mother went upstairs two where the children were in their bunkbeds. She kissed her daughter, who giggled in the top bunk because she was pretending to be asleep, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

She kissed her eight-year-old son and then rushed out of the room to go to the bathroom.

Suddenly, she heard multiple shots fired. Initially, she thought it was outside, but when she realized it was coming from inside the house at the Armeture Gate Townhomes.

The…