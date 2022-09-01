Nigeria’s postgraduate medical college records ‘decline’ in fellowship applications

Nigeria’s postgraduate medical college has reportedly suffered a decline in fellowship applications as disclosed in a memo obtained by TheCable.

In the memo, it was disclosed that only four centres across the country will be used for computer-based postgraduate fellowship examinations of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) scheduled for September.

Oyenike Ekekezie, deputy registrar of the college blamed this on a “marked decline” in applications for the fellowship.

It read;