Nigeria’s postgraduate medical college records ‘decline’ in fellowship applications

Nigeria’s postgraduate medical college has reportedly suffered a decline in fellowship applications as disclosed in a memo obtained by TheCable.
In the memo, it was disclosed that only four centres across the country will be used for computer-based postgraduate fellowship examinations of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) scheduled for September.
Oyenike Ekekezie, deputy registrar of the college blamed this on a “marked decline” in applications for the fellowship.
It read;
“As a result of the marked decline in applications for the Primary and Part I Fellowship Examinations, ONLY ABUJA, KANO, LAGOS AND ENUGU centers will be used for the September 2022 CBT examinations,” the memo reads.
“Primary CBT Examinations: Wednesday 21st September 2022, Part I CBT Examinations: Thursday 22nd September 2022.
“Therefore, candidates who had selected other centers for the September 2022 CBT examinations are to send ALTERNATE Centers from…
Source: Linda Ikeji