NSCDC condemns alleged assault on Yinka Ayefele by personnel, launches investigation





The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Audi has condemned the alleged physical assault on popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele by an operative of the Corps.

The incident happened in a community in Iloro-Ekiti, Ijero-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, when the musician was leaving the venue of an event where he had performed.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified NSCDC officer allegedly attempted to take money from the physically challenged gospel musician’s car, an attempt that was immediately resisted by Ayefele.

The operative was said to have punched the musician in the mouth and also threatened to shoot him.

The NSCDC boss in a statement by the Director of Public Relations of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 1, ordered a full-scale investigation of the incident with a view to ensuring disciplinary action is taken against the alleged officer.







Source: Linda Ikeji