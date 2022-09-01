NYPD officer punches woman in the face during arrest (video)

A video of a New York Police Department officer punching a woman in the face during an arrest has gone viral after being shared online.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred on August 12 in Harlem. A group of officers were spotted in the middle of a crowd, attempting to arrest a man in connection with an attempted murder.

As the scene became chaotic, a police officer was seen trying to push a woman away from the crowd, and she shoved him back. This made the police officer punch the woman who then fell backward to the pavement.

This left those at the scene shocked and one man was heard yelling at the cop, “Why would you do that?!”

It’s unclear if she fell unconscious, but moments later the cops had her up on her feet and put her in handcuffs.

Reacting the controversy that trailed the video, the NYPD described it as self-defense. The police department said “while police were effecting the arrest, multiple individuals on scene interfered by…