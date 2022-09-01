Ogun Assembly suspends sitting indefinitely over speaker’s arrest

The Ogun State House of Assembly has been forced to suspend plenary indefinitely following the arrest of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo was arrested by EFCC officials on Thursday morning, September 1, at the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos, over allegations of corruption.

Oluomo was to preside over Thursday’s sitting before his arrest.

Ogun state lawmakers suspended sitting after receiving news of his arrest.

“Oluomo rarely allows his Deputy, Akeem Balogun, to preside over the plenary in his absence,” sources in the assembly told Daily Trust, justifying the suspension of the plenary.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, Yussuf Adejojo, confirmed the suspension of the plenary.

He said: “Yes, the House was supposed to sit today but due to one reason or the other, our sitting has been postponed until further notice.”

Asked if the suspension was due to Oluomo’s arrest, he responded “Well, it might be, but…