Two suspects arrested for burglary in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspects for burgling an apartment in Ayegbaju-Ekiti and carting away items worth millions of naira.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 1, said the suspects are part of a syndicate that specializes in burgling shops and residential apartments.

“The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, on 25/08/2022, apprehended one AYODELE KOLAWOLE a.k.a last Kobo ’30yrs’ and ASEGBEOSI BAMISE a.k.a KONGO ’20yrs’ both of Ayegbaju-Ekiti for burgling an apartment in Ayegbaju-Ekiti and carting away items worth millions of naira,” the statement read.

“The complainant noted that that the suspects alongside others who are currently at large burgled his house sometime in January 2022 and stole one HP laptop computer worth #310,000, one Cannon video camera worth #850,000, Cain cable valued #85,000, one Cannon photo camera valued #75,000, one Tecno L9 Plus phone valued #85,000,…