Anne Heche had cocaine in her blood and was trapped in burning home for 45 minutes after crash, records show

Hollywood actress, Anne Heche had cocaine in her blood and was trapped in the Los Angeles home she crashed her car into for 45 minutes as it burned, new records reveal.

NBC4 news published timestamped audio files on Thursday, September 1 of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the late actress’ Aug. 5 accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood which took the actress’ life.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Deputy Chief Richard Fields told the outlet of the scene.

According to the recordings, the LAFD reportedly arrived at 11:01 a.m. that day and realized within seconds that a person was “stuck inside the vehicle” although Fields clarified that the dispatcher was referring to Lynne Mishele, the owner of the home, at the time.

While the firefighters believed at 11:18 a.m. that there were no other victims, Heche was spotted at 11:25 “pushed up against the…