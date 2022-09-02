Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar joins Real Sociedad for €20m

Real Sociedad have completed the signing of Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.

The 25-year-old Nigerian penned a six-year contract that will see him play at the Anoeta Stadium until 2028.

He reportedly joined Sociedad for €20m plus €6m add-ons. Umar will also be wearing jersey number 25.

“La Real Sociedad and UD Almería have reached an agreement over the transfer of Sadiq Umar. La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 27-28 season. He will wear number 25,” the statement reads.

“The player arrived this morning in San Sebastian where he passed his medical at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The new Txuri Urdin player signed his new contract in the afternoon.

Sadiq joined UD Almeria in the Segunda division on October 5, 2020, for nine million euros from Partizan Belgrade and helped them gain promotion last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 league games.

Overall, he recorded 43 goals…