ADC suspends its presidential candidate, Kachikwu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

His suspension was contained in a statement released on Saturday, September 3, by the Deputy National Chairman (Politics) of the party, Bamidele Ajadi.

In the statement, Mr Ajadi accused Mr Kachikwu of making “defamatory” statements that contravene the values of the ADC.

Mr Ajadi said the decision on the candidate’s suspension was taken on Friday, September 2, at an emergency National Working Committee (NWC).

The party stated categorically that it considered Kachikwu’s action as, “smacking of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail and completely unfit of someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.”

Mr Ajadi wrote in the statement: “The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to…