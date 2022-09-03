Excitement As Olu Of Warri Unveils N1m Cash Prize For Warri Tech Challenge

In bid to entrench a digitally educated populace in his domain, especially among the youths, His Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has blazed the trail by introducing the ‘Olu of Warri Tech Challenge” with cash prize of N1m for the winner.

The Tech based innovative idea of the monarch is aimed at exploring and harnessing the potential among youths by providing the platform to enable them to develop an inventive technological culture.

The hunt for brilliant talented I.T youths is targeted at those between the ages of 18 and 35 years to participate in the Olu of Warri Tech challenges with a passion for technological innovation and state –of – art digital solutions.

According to a post on the official Instagram handle of the wife to the monarch, Olori Atuwatse, III had stated