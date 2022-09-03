Five killed, two children injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community

At least five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gungu-Aze community of Nyiev, Guma Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack occurred at about 3:00pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Two children injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue State on Basic Education, Chief Hon. Mike Adyo, who confirmed the incident, condemned the endless attacks on Nyiev communities in Guma LGA by Fulani militias.

He challenged security agents to take immediate action, saying they should bring the situation under control at all costs. He tasked them to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the area as it is their obligation.