Nigeria now second most terrorised country

The Global and International Terrorism Research/Analysis group, Jihad Analytics, says Nigeria now ranks the second most terrorised country by the Islamic State terrorist group globally.

According to the data by Jihad Analytics, Iraq is the most terrorised country, followed by Nigeria. Syria follows as the third most terrorised country.

The report revealed that between January and June 2022, Iraq recorded the highest number of terrorist attacks at 337, whereas Nigeria recorded 305 attacks compared to Syria’s 142 terrorist attacks.

The revelation by Jihad Analytics showed that the Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorist groups were mostly responsible for the attacks.

This comes following claims by the Nigerian government that terrorists have been degraded to the barest minimum.

Jihad Analytics specializes in the collation of data on terrorist activities worldwide.