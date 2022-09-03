Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of Indian hemp worth N10m in Ogun, rejects bribe offered by drug syndicate

Troops of 81 Division have foiled an attempt to smuggle 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) into Ogun State at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border following an intelligence-driven operation.

A statement signed by, Acting Deputy Director of the Division, Major Olaniyi Osoba, on Friday, September 2, said the parcels of Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

“It was estimated that the suspected illicit drugs were worth about Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000.00) and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate based in Lagos that is presently on the run,” the statement read.

“A search on the truck conveying the suspected consignment indicated that it was designed specifically to convey illicit drugs as there was a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes but could be discovered on scrutiny. It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect…