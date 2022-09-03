Ogun governorship candidate dies one week after picking ticket

Prof David Bamgbose, Ogun state governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) is dead.

The Professor of Educational Management died one week after he was unveiled last Saturday August 27, by the Chairman of the party, Samson Ogunsanya after a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta.

Daily Trust reported that Bamgbose died at Lantoro Hospital, Abeokuta after a brief illness on Friday morning, September 2.

His Personal Assistant, Mr Oduntan Olayemi who confirmed his death, said Bamgbose, who was also a cleric, had complained of being tired the previous day, and was taken to hospital around Olomore, where he was referred to Federal Medical Central, (FMC), Abeokuta.

Olayemi said;