Osinbajo meets Kamala Harris (photos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today September 2 met with his US counterpart, Kamala Harris, in the White House.

Osinbajo who is on a state visit to the US, shared photos from their meeting on his social media handle this night with the caption;

”The United States has been a long-standing partner of ours and has since our independence consistently supported Nigeria’s aspirations for economic and social development.

In addition to a shared commitment to democracy, and the rules based international order, both countries must continue to work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common global challenges such as relate to promoting peace and security; and tackling pandemics, climate change, and economic adversity.

I am grateful to @vp Kamala Harris for receiving me today at the @whitehouse”