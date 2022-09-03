Police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of 17-year-old detainee

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) over the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in custody.

A statement released by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the state police command said the ASP is serving at the Awgu Police Division in Enugu State and the commissioner ordered the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation and bring up actionable findings on the allegation.

He stated that though the alleged sexual assault took place on March 18, 2022, the family of the 17-year-old detainee brought it up only recently.