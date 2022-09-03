Serena Williams breaks down in tears as she crashes out of the US Open after losing to Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic in her ‘last ever match’ (photos)

Serena Williams has crashed out of the US Open in what may have been the final singles campaign of her career.

The 40-year-old who last month announced plans to retire after the US Open, was beaten 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 by World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic in a grueling 3-hour 5-minute battle.

‘Oh my god, thank you so much, you guys were amazing today,’ she said in an on-court interview filled with emotion. ‘I tried but Ajla just played a little bit better.’

With tears in her eyes, she added: ‘Thank you Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks Mom. I just want to thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side, so many years, decades. But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything, so I’m really grateful for them.’

Williams, choked with emotion, continued to credit her elder sister Venus as an inspiration for her instrumental role in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s career.

‘These are happy tears I guess,’ she said. ‘And I wouldn’t be…