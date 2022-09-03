Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa joins Sivasspor on a two-year deal

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor on a two-year deal.

This comes after Musa’s contract was terminated by another Turkish Super Lig club, Fathi Karagumuruk.on Friday, September 2, to aid the move to Sivasspor.

It was gathered that Coach R?za Çal?mbay requested the services of the 29-year-old and held a meeting was held on Thursday.

The versatile forward will also have opportunity of playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Musa scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Fathi Karagumuruk last season.

The striker will team up with another Nigeria, Leke James at Sivasspor.

