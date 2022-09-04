Actress Helen Duru left with a fractured skull and covered in blood after allegedly being attacked by ‘EFCC operatives’





Actress Helen Duru has accused EFCC operatives of attacking her in her apartment in Enugu state.

The actress who shared a video of her covered in blood and with a fractured skull, alleged that the security operatives tried gaining access to her apartment late at night, said she was never a person of interest and those who attacked her never introduced themselves.

She also accused the operatives of taking turns to beat her. She said they spoke in Hausa and allegedly chanted “yamiri” repeatedly while attacking her.

Ccs department Enugu Zonal command of the economic and financial crime commission (EFCC) did this to me . exactly 02:53 I heard noise in my compound , then I gently came out at my balcony to peep what it was , I saw some men but couldn’t identify them as it was still dark. When they saw me, they asked me to come down and open the staircase door which I ignored and hid. They had flash lights . They kept insisting I open the staircase door . I later went inside…





Source: Linda Ikeji