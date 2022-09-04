Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities

One of the abducted victims, Safiyanu Mu’az

Bandits have abducted 15 people including two pregnant women in attacks in Katsina communities

According to the locals, bandits invaded a low cost project quarters at Dutsen Reme, Bakori LGA of Katsina State and abducted four people.

The incident happened at about 10:00 pm on Friday night September 3, while it was raining.

Ahmed Ridwan, a resident of Dutsen Reme low cost housing estate, told Daily Trust that the assailants took advantage of the rainfall and executed their mission unchallenged.

“We were informed through phone calls by villagers around Maska that bandits in large numbers were likely heading to our quarters and we immediately informed the police and military personnel. But when they arrived, the bandits had already abducted four people,” Ridwan said.

Malam Lawal Hamisu Maska, who was absent when the bandits stormed their house, said his co-tenant, Bishir Shitu Sallau, a staff of High…