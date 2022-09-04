Ex-Nigerian Army General dies in United Arab Emirates

The retired general gave up the ghost in the United Arab Emirates on Friday afternoon.

Muraina had an early Koranic education and attended the Islamic Mission School, Odoye Ibadan for his primary education before proceeding to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria for his secondary education between 1972 and 1976.

He was at the Polytechnic Ibadan for his Advanced Level course between 1976 and 1978.

Muraina had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and retired voluntarily after 35

years of meritorious service as a Major General.

He was until his retirement from the Nigerian Army in September 2014, the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army).

The retired General whilst in the Nigerian Army held several command, staff, and instructional appointments.

These include the Nigerian Army Training and Assistance Group in The Gambia and served as Head of the Gambian National Army Finance and Records; a role he performed creditably in the quest for repositioning that country’s Army’s…