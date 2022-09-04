Killing my parents an act of jihad

Munkaila Ahmadu, the man who killed his parents in Jigawa state, has told the police that he committed the crime as a form of Jihad.

LIB had earlier reported that Ahmadu, a resident of Zarada-Sabuwa village of Gagarawa LGA in Jigawa state, used a wooden pestle to attack his father, Ahmad Muhammad, 70, who was the village head of Zarada-Sabuwa village, and his mother, Hauwa Ahmadu, 60, while also attacking Kailu Badugu, 65, and Hakalima Ahmadu, 50.

Speaking to newsmen, the spokesman of the police in Jigawa state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said the suspect has admitted to the crime and did not show any remorse.

He said the suspect, who is a teacher in an Islamic school in the state, was not under any influence of drugs when he committed the act.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect said his parents were fond of ridiculing him whenever he carried out his religious rites.