NSCDC personnel allegedly assaults woman in Plateau state

A personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has been accused of assaulting a shop owner, Mrs. Joy Owolabi, in Jos, Plateau state.

The incident which happened at the Nanmwa Junction, Abattoir area in Jos South local government area on Friday, September 2, left her with serious injuries on her eyes and other parts of her body.

According to Vanguard, before the Friday incident, the yet-to-be identified personnel came to the betting office next to the victim’s shop last month and parked his official motorcycle in front of Mrs Owolabi’s shop, blocking her entrance. She said she called his attention to re-park the motorcycle but she was allegedly ignored and an argument ensued.

According to the publication, on that Friday, the personnel returned to the betting shop with his colleague and parked his motorcycle in the similar manner that the woman complained about. The incident led to an exchange of words between him and the shop…