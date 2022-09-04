Sri Lanka’s deposed ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from exile

Sri Lanka’s deposed President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has returned to the country from self-imposed exile and is now facing arrest warrants.

Rajapaksa fled the island nation in July after months of protests against the economic and living conditions in Sri Lanka, which eventually led to a massive influx of people to his official residence.

The 73-year-old announced his resignation from Singapore and spent weeks under virtual house arrest in a Bangkok hotel after being asked by the city authorities not to leave the hotel for his personal safety.

Rajapaksa then lobbied his successor to allow him to return to the country. Leaders of the protest campaign that brought down his government said Rajapaksa, who has lost his presidential immunity since leaving power, should now be brought to justice.

“Gotabaya returned because no country is willing to accept him, he has no place to hide,” Joseph Stalin, the leader of a teachers’ trade union that helped mobilize…