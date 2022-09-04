We’re going to stop oil bunkering in Niger Delta

Government Ekpemupolo, ex-militant leader better known as Tompolo, has said he is working to stop oil bunkering in the Niger Delta area.
Recall that a few weeks ago, Tompolo was awarded a N4 billion a month contract by the Federal government to secure oil pipelines.
Speaking after an event with traditional rulers in the Niger Delta, Tompolo said there is a need to protect the environment in the Niger Delta and in the country. He said he wants to work with communities in the Niger Delta area “to do the right thing”.
“We are going to move into serious action, where we are going to stop the illegal activities in the Niger Delta region. We will implore the press… we don’t have any place to call our home except Nigeria.
We need to do everything within our powers to protect our environment, protect our country and our nation.
My plan for Niger Delta, for peace to reign, is to carry everybody along. People try to do illegal bunkering – people are doing that to…
Source: Linda Ikeji