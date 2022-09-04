We’re going to stop oil bunkering in Niger Delta

Government Ekpemupolo, ex-militant leader better known as Tompolo, has said he is working to stop oil bunkering in the Niger Delta area.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Tompolo was awarded a N4 billion a month contract by the Federal government to secure oil pipelines.

Speaking after an event with traditional rulers in the Niger Delta, Tompolo said there is a need to protect the environment in the Niger Delta and in the country. He said he wants to work with communities in the Niger Delta area “to do the right thing”.