8 suspects go on trial over 2016 Bastille Day massacre in France which killed 86 people

Eight terror suspects have gone on trial in Paris, France for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people.

The suspects – who face between five years and life imprisonment – are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.

The court proceedings which started Monday, September 5 will be broadcast live to many of those affected by the attac, according to the French government.

The attacker himself was shot dead after driving a lorry into crowds celebrating Bastille Day, injuring more than 400.

Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, drive through a crowd of 30,000 people who had been enjoying a fireworks display on Bastille day- France’s national day, he killed 86 and injured over 400.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the massacre, but French investigators never found any proof that Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had links with them.

