Barack Obama, Chadwick Boseman, Adele, Eminem win Emmy Awards

Barack Obama, Chadwick Boseman, Adele, and Eminem won Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 3.

Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”

The Emmy Award is in addition to his two Grammys, meaning he’s halfway to an EGOT.

Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.

EGOT refers to a special category of entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have done it.

Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956.

The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work.

The Black…