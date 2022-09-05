FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets

FG has filed 24 charges against Abba Kyari after uncovering 14 assets linked to the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team.

Shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmlands belonging to Abba Kyari were uncovered by the FG in different locations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, was said to have failed to disclose his ownership of the properties.

Over N207m and ?17,598 were also discovered in his various bank accounts.

In the fresh 24-count charges filed against Kyari by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, dated August 30, 2022, the Attorney-General of the Federation stated that the suspended DCP allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.

The case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22 had as co-defendants, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, who are believed to be Abba…