Five women gang-raped at funeral parlour in South Africa

Police in South Africa have launched manhunt for suspects who gang raped five women at funeral parlours in Malipsdrift, Limpopo.

The six gun-wielding suspects stormed into two funeral parlours situated next to Leporong along the R37 road in the early hours of Monday morning, September 5, 2022.

According to reports, two female friends were on their way to visit a boyfriend working at Wisani Burial Society Funeral Parlour when they were accosted by six men who grabbed them and took them to the first mortuary, where they shot and injured one employee.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, who confirmed the inicident, said the group of criminals then attacked another mortuary.

“On arrival, they found three female and six male employees. All six males were severely assaulted by the suspects, allegedly using the buds of their firearms until they became unconscious,” Mojapelo said.

“All five females were then gang-raped and robbed of their cellphones…