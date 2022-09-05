Hillary Clinton reveals she started wearing pantsuits after a Brazilian company sexualized her skirt photos in 1995 lingerie ad

Former US first lady, Hillary Clinton says she stopped wearing skirts after a Brazilian lingerie ad used an image of her in a skirt that showed a glimpse of her underwear.

Clinton revealed this while promoting her new docuseries with her daughter Chelsea.

The advert launched in 1995 in Brazilian magazines, was for the lingerie brand Duloren and featured an image where Clinton was pictured accidentally showing her panties beneath a tight skirt during a trip to Brazil.

On one entire page was the image, while the opposite page included a message from the brand to then-President Bill Clinton: ‘Mr. President of the United States, Your Excellency cannot imagine what a Duloren (brand) can do.

‘A homage from Duloren to one of the most important women of the decade,’ the message continued in smaller letters

Clinton, 74, said that the incident and photographers constantly trying to catch a slip of her skirt, is what led her to start wearing pantsuits, which became a staple…