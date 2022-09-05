Kanye West reacts to “Kim has diarrhea” post attributed to him

Kanye West has reacted to a viral post about Kim Kardashian that is being attributed to him.

The post has Kanye West’s name on it and reads: “Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.”

Reacting, Kanye said it is a fake post and not from him.

He wrote: “This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”

He then took a jab at Davidson: “I like to post comments cause y’all n***as is hilarious. I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends.”

Ye continued, “I like to fight with jokes. Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics. Shit be the funniest when it’s true.”

He also listed his favorite comedians and commented on another recent post he made, about a Universal employee commenting on the rapper’s fashion choices.

“That n***a that commented on my outfit really does work at…