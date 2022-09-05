Lagos assembly passes bill to establish DNA and forensic centre

A bill seeking to establish Lagos State Deoxyribo-Nucleic Acid (DNA) and Forensic Centre to support criminal investigations, law enforcement, preservation of evidence for the judicial system, and for other connected purposes, has been passed by Lagos state assembly.

The bill which was adopted at an earlier sitting presided over by Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was passed by the House after it scaled the third reading at plenary on Monday September 5, with all lawmakers in attendance and giving their approval.

The centre which would use and regulate DNA-based technology in Lagos State to carry out profiling or analysis, will also “carry out other forensic disciplines including, toxicology, drug chemistry, fingerprint examination, firearms examination, tool mark examination, ballistics, trace evidence analysis, questioned document examination and digital forensics to obtain evidence relevant to the investigation of criminal offences.”

The bill added that the centre…