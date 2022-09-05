Lagos Planning Commissioner resigns after Oniru building collapse

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has resigned.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information made the announcement in a statement on Monday, September 5.

Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted the resignation.

The official noted that Salako’s exit “is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies”.

Sanwo-Olu thanked him for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The governor warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion.

Salako leaves the position after multiple building collapses in Nigeria’s commercial hub in the last few years.

The most recent occurred in Oniru on Sunday, September 4.

A seven-storey building under construction collapsed. Two died and some are still trapped in the building.

Salako suggested the developer was a powerful man. While addressing the media, Salako recalled…