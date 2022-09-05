Man who flew stolen plane over Mississippi for five hours and threatened to crash into Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license or any experience landing aircrafts

A Man who threatened to crash a stolen plane into Walmart shopping mall at Tupelo, Mississippi, US, reportedly didn’t have a pilot license or experience landing planes, according to police.

On Saturday, September 3, a Walmart shopping center was evacuated after police were made aware that a pilot flying above the store threatened to “intentionally crash” into it. After circling the Walmart for a while, the plane later made its way over the Holly Springs National Forest and crash landed safely.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed in a tweet that the plane had landed with no injuries recorded.

“Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism,” he wrote

Tupelo Police chief John Quaka said during a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, had been confirmed as the pilot of the plane that threatened to…