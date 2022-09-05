Ohio dad, 19, admits he left his infant son to die in hot car

An Ohio dad reportedly confessed to leaving his baby son to die in a blazing hot car.

Landon Parrott, 19, initially claimed the 14-month-old was alone just briefly while he took a short bathroom trip on Thursday, September 1.

However, after police showed footage of him leaving the boy in the car at 8:30 a.m. and not returning until over five hours later at 1:50 p.m., he admitted to leaving the child for hours.

“The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees,” New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“It appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house.”

Temperatures reached into the upper 80s on Thursday when the incident occurred. Police official Ty Norris told Fox affiliate WJW the car was likely as hot as 130 degrees…