EFCC arrests Club Owner, 21 other suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested Adepoju Olawale Sunday, owner of “De Rock Club”, Ring Road, Ibadan and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, in an intelligence-driven operation.

The 21 other suspected internet fraudsters are: Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat( a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde), Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

Others are: Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola.

Sunday, 36, graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service…