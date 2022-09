A group of women said to be from Methodist Church Nigeria were spotted at the popular OPET junction in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday, September 6, praying for good leaders.

According to eyewitnesses, the women were wailing in prayer for God to send good leaders to help Abia State.

Facebook user, Victor Dickson who shared a video from the scene said the women were “pleading and uprooting every faulty foundation in Abia state.”

