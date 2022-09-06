I don’t do the online discussions just for clout. I’ll be ready in December

Former boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua says he is ready to fight WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in December after being called out by his fellow Brit.

Fury had hoped to face Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, but the Ukrainian revealed over the weekend that he will not be ready until next year because he wants to return to Ukraine and spend time with his family.

But Fury determined to fight again in 2022, has turned his attention to Joshua.

The British rivals were set to meet in Saudi Arabia last summer before the deal was quashed when Fury was ordered to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Since then, Fury has made two defences of his world title while Joshua has lost back-to-back fights against Usyk.

Taking to social media on Monday night, September 5, Joshua accepted a fight with Fury – if terms can be agreed.