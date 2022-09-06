INEC explains why comprehensive voters’ list for 2023 polls is yet to be published

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it is yet to publish a comprehensive voters’ list for 2023 polls.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman who spoke at a sakeholders’ validation meeting on the 2022 revised framework and regulations for voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs), held in Abuja on Tuesday September 6, said claim of them not being willing to display the comprehensive voters’ register as provided by section 19(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, is false.

He disclosed that the list would be released soon and will integrate fresh voters registered under the last CVR.

Yakubu said;