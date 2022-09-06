No one gave me any stinking money for an abortion

Media personality, Maria Okan has taken to social media to address rumours concerning her daughter, while praising herself for being able to take care of her child alone.

Three years ago, the OAP welcomed a baby girl and many believed that the child which she named Asaiah Monifé Maria Okanrende, is for her rumored ex, rapper Olamide.

It was reported in some quarters that Olamide allegedly gave Maria some money to terminate the pregnancy after she informed him, because he didn’t want problems with his partner, Adebukunmi.

On Monday September 5, Maria took to her Twitter handle to clear the air on this rumour, stating that no one gave her money to procure an abortion. She wrote;