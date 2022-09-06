One of the two brothers suspected of killing 10 people in Canada found dead

Damien Sanderson (left) has been found dead, Myles Sanderson (right) remains on the run.

One of two brothers suspected of carrying out a mass stabbing attack in Canada settlement has been found dead while the other brother remains at large.

Siblings Damien and Myles Sanderson were charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 4.

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a news conference

His brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, ‘may have sustained injuries’ and may be seeking medical attention, she added.

Damien Sanderson’s injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted – and Myles is still on the run, police said.

A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder, and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified.

