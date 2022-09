A vigilante group has arrested three suspected thieves burgling students hostel and lodges at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi State.

According to a student of the institution, Samuel Abraham, the suspects were nabbed after burgling their room last Sunday night, September 4.

“Some thieves all the way from yelwa kagadama burgled our room at SARAUNIYA LODGE yesterday night but where caught by the vigilante of kagadama. Pls let all of us be vigilant.” he wrote.