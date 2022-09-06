Tyson Fury’s team to send official written offer to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK in November

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed that they will be sending an official written offer across to Anthony Joshua today for the Tyson Fury fight in the UK in November.

WBC heavyweight champion, Fury, called out Joshua on Monday September 5, challenging him to a December Battle of Britain.

Joshua has since publicly accepted the offer, which prompted his promoter Hearn to speak to Fury’s representatives, Frank Warren and his son George last night to get the ball rolling on a potential fight.

To which, Frank himself has responded, by stating on TalkSport: ‘The terms we are gonna put forward I think are very, very fair. Tyson is being extremely fair.’

His comments came in response to Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn revealing that he has opened talks with Warren over a potential heavyweight showdown fight.

Hearn told TalkSport: ‘I said to George Warren last night, ‘Get the details over to us, get the offer over to us. I will take it to AJ, he’s…