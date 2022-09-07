ADC suspends former national vice chairman and 17 state chairmen

Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo, a former National Vice Chairman, North-East, of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and 17 state chairmen have been suspended.

The party members were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and utterances aimed at bringing the ADC to disrepute.

In a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu and National Secretary, Alhaji Said Abdullahi and released on Wednesday September 7, the party said the activities of the suspended officials contravene Article 15 of the party’s constitution.

The party also appointed Dr Mani Ahmed, a presidential aspirant in 2015, as Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

The statement read;

“The party’s former chairman in Abia was expelled; a replacement for the suspended state chairmen will be announced in due course.”

All ADC executives at the ward, local government and state levels were also asked to continue structuring the party at the grassroots for…